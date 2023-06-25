Tangail youth forum, bidi workers' host kite festival demanding speedy passing of tobacco control law

The youth and bidi workers of Tangail on Saturday (24 June) held a colourful kite festival demanding speedy passing of draft Tobacco Control Law to implement the promise of making Bangladesh tobacco-free before 2040 announced by the Honorable Prime Minister.

The Development Organization of the Rural Poor (DORP) provided full support in organising the event held at Tangail Zila Sadar Field, reads a press release.

Tangail-5 lawmaker Md Sanwar Hossain was present as the chief guest in the event.

Tangail District Commissioner Jasim Uddin Haider inaugurated the event. The event was presided over by the freedom fighter Md. Azhar Ali Talukder, former secretary and executive advisor, DORP.

Six amendments that are included in the revised Tobacco Control Act were presented by Rubina Islam, Coordinator of the Tobacco Control Program of DROP. These are (1) Abolishing designated smoking areas in all public places and public transport (2) Banning of corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities by tobacco companies (3) Banning of display of tobacco products at points of sale (4) Banning import, production, consumption and marketing of e-cigarettes or emerging heated tobacco products, (5) Banning loose selling of all types of tobacco products and (6) Increase the size of graphical health warnings on tobacco products from 50% to 90%.

In the speech of the chief guest, Sanwar Hossain said, "In the Cox's Bazar Conference on Tobacco Control Act organised by the Parliamentary Forum for Health and Wellbeing, 42 honourable MPs attended and agreed to amend the Act. Later, 169 Hon'ble MPs expressed their opinion in favour of the law in a public opinion poll."

"I am hopeful that MPs from all regions of the country will support the bill when it is tabled in Parliament. I will try my best to get the legislation passed in Parliament as soon as possible."

Deputy Commissioner of Tangail Jasim Uddin Haider said, "Tobacco use is a serious health risk. There is no justification for this, so if the law is passed as soon as possible, many lives can be saved."

Applauding the proposed amendments, he said, "I believe that the positive amendments made in the draft Tobacco Control Act will soon make the promise of a tobacco-free Bangladesh a reality."

Lauding the enthusiastic participation of DORP youth and bidi workers in the event, Tangail District Civil Surgeon Md. Minhajuddin Mia said that just as the youth community has come forward to eliminate tobacco, the government will also take initiatives to protect public health and pass the act.

He further said, "I hope that the policymakers will make efforts to implement the announcement of the Hon'ble Prime Minister by quickly passing the revised draft Tobacco Control Act. We will work together to build public support for this legislation."

In closing remarks, DORP's executive advisor Md Azhar Ali Talukder said that now is the time to declare war on tobacco.

He further commented, "The current government has taken some effective steps to curb the spread of tobacco products and we are hopeful that the amended draft Tobacco Control Act will be passed soon."

After the inauguration and discussion program, the visiting guests and local people participated in the kite festival.

It is to be noted that in the event, civil society members, media workers, bidi workers and youth forum members participated in the discussion on six amendment proposals to strengthen the Tobacco Control Act and expressed thanks and gratitude to the Ministry of Health for taking necessary steps in this regard.

Dorp has been involved in various development programs since 1987 and is best known for introducing maternity allowance. In line with this, DORP is currently working on tobacco control laws and increasing tobacco taxes and implementing various projects to achieve the government's sustainable development goals.