Tamim will bat for Nagad as brand ambassador

Tamim Iqbal, the captain of the One Day International cricket team of Bangladesh, and the best opener in the history of the country has become the brand ambassador of Nagad, the world's fastest-growing mobile financial service. Tamim will take part in various promotions of the company and act as a brand ambassador under the contract with the mobile financial service of the Bangladesh Post Office, states a press release.

Marking the announcement of appointing one of the best cricketer in the world as the brand ambassador, Nagad also announced an interesting campaign for its customers targeting the T20 World Cup. From now on, customers of Nagad will be able to win a motorbike every day by doing cash-in or adding money, carrying out a mobile recharge and taking part in the T20 quiz. Besides, the first five users will get a bonus of up to BDT 100 every minute.

Recently Tamim Iqbal has signed an agreement with Nagad at its head office while Nagad Managing Director Tanvir A Mishuk, Chief Executive Officer Rahel Ahmed, Executive Director Niaz Morshed Elite and Executive Director Maruful Islam Jhalak were present at the ceremony.

After signing the contract, Tamim Iqbal said, "I am happy to be associated with Nagad. This is one of the most popular mobile financial services in the country. I have been using Nagad wallet for a long time. The registration process is very easy and hassle-free. The services are also affordable and readily available."

He said, "Even a few years back, we were not digitally advanced. Things were not so easy. But Nagad solves everything with a single click. Now I don't have to worry about losing my wallet even, as I have Nagad wallet on my phone. I carry out various activities, including mobile recharge, hotel booking, air-ticket purchase any time through Nagad. I must say, Nagad has brought a revolution in financial services in Bangladesh."

Tanvir A Mishuk, Managing Director of Nagad, said, "It is a matter of great joy that a world-famous cricketer will be with Nagad during the people's journey for change through mobile financial service. We are very happy to have him and hope that Tamim Iqbal will spread more amazement in the days to come and encourage us to take Nagad to a new height."

Win a motorbike by taking part in T20 quiz

On the occasion of the ongoing T20 World Cup, Nagad has launched a campaign to allow customers to win motorbikes and get bonuses every day. For this, customers need to add a minimum of BDT 1,000 as cash-in from the uddakta point or add at least BDT 1,000 from Visa or MasterCard card of any bank between 10 am and 9:59 pm.

Under this campaign, the first five people will get a bonus of BDT 100 per minute. The campaign will run till November 14, 2021.

If customers want to win a motorbike under the campaign, they will have to carry out any amount of mobile recharge and play the T20 quiz on the Nagad app or through card cash-in BDT 1,000 or above. The three tasks have to be completed on the same day. Based on the highest score in the T20 quiz, one customer can win a motorbike every day.