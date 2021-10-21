Tamim will bat for Nagad as brand ambassador

Corporates

TBS Report
21 October, 2021, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2021, 01:31 pm

Related News

Tamim will bat for Nagad as brand ambassador

Marking the announcement of appointing one of the best cricketers in the world as the brand ambassador, Nagad also announced an interesting campaign for its customers targeting the T20 World Cup. From now on, customers of Nagad will be able to win a motorbike every day by doing cash-in or adding money, carrying out mobile recharge, and taking part in the T20 quiz. Besides, the first five users will get a bonus of up to BDT 100 every minute.

TBS Report
21 October, 2021, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2021, 01:31 pm
Tamim Iqbal signed as the brand ambassador of Nagad
Tamim Iqbal signed as the brand ambassador of Nagad

Tamim Iqbal, the captain of the One Day International cricket team of Bangladesh, and the best opener in the history of the country has become the brand ambassador of Nagad, the world's fastest-growing mobile financial service. Tamim will take part in various promotions of the company and act as a brand ambassador under the contract with the mobile financial service of the Bangladesh Post Office, states a press release. 

Marking the announcement of appointing one of the best cricketer in the world as the brand ambassador, Nagad also announced an interesting campaign for its customers targeting the T20 World Cup. From now on, customers of Nagad will be able to win a motorbike every day by doing cash-in or adding money, carrying out a mobile recharge and taking part in the T20 quiz. Besides, the first five users will get a bonus of up to BDT 100 every minute.

Recently Tamim Iqbal has signed an agreement with Nagad at its head office while Nagad Managing Director Tanvir A Mishuk, Chief Executive Officer Rahel Ahmed, Executive Director Niaz Morshed Elite and Executive Director Maruful Islam Jhalak were present at the ceremony.

After signing the contract, Tamim Iqbal said, "I am happy to be associated with Nagad. This is one of the most popular mobile financial services in the country. I have been using Nagad wallet for a long time. The registration process is very easy and hassle-free. The services are also affordable and readily available."

He said, "Even a few years back, we were not digitally advanced. Things were not so easy. But Nagad solves everything with a single click. Now I don't have to worry about losing my wallet even, as I have Nagad wallet on my phone. I carry out various activities, including mobile recharge, hotel booking, air-ticket purchase any time through Nagad. I must say, Nagad has brought a revolution in financial services in Bangladesh."

Tanvir A Mishuk, Managing Director of Nagad, said, "It is a matter of great joy that a world-famous cricketer will be with Nagad during the people's journey for change through mobile financial service. We are very happy to have him and hope that Tamim Iqbal will spread more amazement in the days to come and encourage us to take Nagad to a new height."

Win a motorbike by taking part in T20 quiz

On the occasion of the ongoing T20 World Cup, Nagad has launched a campaign to allow customers to win motorbikes and get bonuses every day. For this, customers need to add a minimum of BDT 1,000 as cash-in from the uddakta point or add at least BDT 1,000 from Visa or MasterCard card of any bank between 10 am and 9:59 pm.

Under this campaign, the first five people will get a bonus of BDT 100 per minute. The campaign will run till November 14, 2021.

If customers want to win a motorbike under the campaign, they will have to carry out any amount of mobile recharge and play the T20 quiz on the Nagad app or through card cash-in BDT 1,000 or above. The three tasks have to be completed on the same day. Based on the highest score in the T20 quiz, one customer can win a motorbike every day.

Nagad / Tamim Iqbal / brand ambassador

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

3d | Videos
Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

3d | Videos
Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

4d | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

4d | Videos

Most Read

1
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

2
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

3
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

4
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

5
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

6
Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025
Economy

Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025