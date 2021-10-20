Tamim made Nagad brand ambassador

TBS Report
20 October, 2021, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2021, 10:12 pm

Users can win motorbike every day by taking part in T20 quiz

Tamim Iqbal, the captain of the One Day International cricket team of Bangladesh, has become the brand ambassador of Nagad. 

Tamim will take part in various promotions of the company and act as a brand ambassador under the contract with the mobile financial service of the Bangladesh Post Office, reads a press release.

Marking the announcement of appointing one of the best cricketers in the world as the brand ambassador, Nagad also announced an interesting campaign for its customers targeting the T20 World Cup. From now on, customers of Nagad will be able to win a motorbike every day by doing cash-in or adding money, carrying out a mobile recharge and taking part in the T20 quiz. Besides, the first five users will get a bonus of up to Tk100 every minute.

Recently Tamim Iqbal has signed an agreement with Nagad at its head office while Nagad Managing Director Tanvir A Mishuk, Chief Executive Officer Rahel Ahmed, Executive Director Niaz Morshed Elite and Executive Director Maruful Islam Jhalak were present at the ceremony.

After signing the contract, Tamim Iqbal said, "I am happy to be associated with Nagad. This is one of the most popular mobile financial services in the country. I have been using a Nagad wallet for a long time. The registration process is very easy and hassle-free. The services are also affordable and readily available."

Tanvir A Mishuk, Managing Director of Nagad, said, "It is a matter of great joy that a world-famous cricketer will be with Nagad during the people's journey for change through mobile financial service. We are very happy to have him and hope that Tamim Iqbal will spread more amazement in the days to come and encourage us to take Nagad to a new height."

Nagad / Tamim Iqbal

