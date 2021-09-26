Tamim Iqbal invites new generation back to field teaming up with MILO

Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal has teamed up with cocoa malt beverage MILO, and handed over cricket gear to schools, on behalf of Nestlé Bangladesh Limited to encourage the new generation about physical activity and its benefits on physical and mental health ensuring safety protocol.

With this cricket gear donation from Nestlé Bangladesh Limited, the organisation launched its product MILO 3in1, said a press release.

Tamim Iqbal, one of the best opening batsmen in the history of Bangladesh cricket, has become the brand Ambassador of MILO.

MILO is a patron of sports across the world and in this respect, Nestlé is participating in promoting sports in Bangladesh by creating the next generation of champions, who will be the ambassador of the country in the world, the press release added.

Tamim Iqbal recalled his affiliation with MILO as his favorite energy drink when he was an aspiring cricketer, reminiscing stories like getting an assortment of MILO as a trophy in the Under-17 Malaysia tournament.

Expressing high hopes for the youth of the country, Nestlé Bangladesh Limited Managing Director Deepal Abeywickrema, said, "Bangladesh is a young country, with an aspiration to become a great nation and ambition to win the world. Today's youth are the leaders tomorrow".

"MILO the World's no 1 Cocoa Malt beverage brand of Nestlé which gives you the energy to bring out your best. The brand is strongly associated with Sports and Good health and is stepping up to encourage school students to play by donating Cricket gear to schools today as a start of a greater journey in Bangladesh to create a healthy and active future generation," he added.

The cricket gear donation event of MILO from Nestlé Bangladesh Limited was held at Fortis Sport Club Field. School authorities from prominent schools of Gazipur were present in the event.