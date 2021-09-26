Tamim Iqbal invites new generation back to field teaming up with MILO

Corporates

TBS Report
26 September, 2021, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2021, 05:59 pm

Related News

Tamim Iqbal invites new generation back to field teaming up with MILO

Tamim Iqbal recalled his affiliation with MILO as his favorite energy drink when he was an aspiring cricketer, reminiscing stories like getting an assortment of MILO as a trophy in the Under-17 Malaysia tournament

TBS Report
26 September, 2021, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2021, 05:59 pm
Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal has teamed up with cocoa malt beverage MILO, and handed over cricket gear to schools, on behalf of Nestlé Bangladesh Limited to encourage the new generation about physical activity and its benefits on physical and mental health ensuring safety protocol.

With this cricket gear donation from Nestlé Bangladesh Limited, the organisation launched its product MILO 3in1, said a press release.  

Tamim Iqbal, one of the best opening batsmen in the history of Bangladesh cricket, has become the brand Ambassador of MILO.

MILO is a patron of sports across the world and in this respect, Nestlé is participating in promoting sports in Bangladesh by creating the next generation of champions, who will be the ambassador of the country in the world, the press release added.

Tamim Iqbal recalled his affiliation with MILO as his favorite energy drink when he was an aspiring cricketer, reminiscing stories like getting an assortment of MILO as a trophy in the Under-17 Malaysia tournament.

Expressing high hopes for the youth of the country, Nestlé Bangladesh Limited Managing Director Deepal Abeywickrema, said, "Bangladesh is a young country, with an aspiration to become a great nation and ambition to win the world. Today's youth are the leaders tomorrow".

"MILO the World's no 1 Cocoa Malt beverage brand of Nestlé which gives you the energy to bring out your best. The brand is strongly associated with Sports and Good health and is stepping up to encourage school students to play by donating Cricket gear to schools today as a start of a greater journey in Bangladesh to create a healthy and active future generation," he added.

The cricket gear donation event of MILO from Nestlé Bangladesh Limited was held at Fortis Sport Club Field. School authorities from prominent schools of Gazipur were present in the event.

 

 

Milo / Tamim Iqbal / Nestlé Bangladesh

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Baap Ka Beta: Story of a Father and Son

Baap Ka Beta: Story of a Father and Son

1d | Videos
Bangladesh RMG industry on road to recovery

Bangladesh RMG industry on road to recovery

1d | Videos
Tawsif Alam Khan: An avid traveller shares his greatest hits of travelling around the country

Tawsif Alam Khan: An avid traveller shares his greatest hits of travelling around the country

1d | Videos
My Travel Diary: Colorful travel stories of Eliza Binte Elahi

My Travel Diary: Colorful travel stories of Eliza Binte Elahi

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

3
After 35 years, Aziz market, through several transitions, morphed into a shopping complex. Photo Noor-A-Alam 
Panorama

The death of a cultural hub: Aziz Super Market at 35 

4
Union bank official speaking in a press conference. Photo/TBS
Banking

Tk19cr given to a VIP customer after banking hours: Union Bank

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
How RingID Runs
Economy

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives