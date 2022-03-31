Talent marketplace Airwrk launches beta program

Airwrk, a new platform for Bangladeshi tech talent has launched the beta program of its platform www.airwrk.com on Saturday (26 March).

Talents can now directly request an invitation to access the exclusive network of top talents, reads a press release.

Airwrk had arranged a webinar on the topic "Bangladesh to Silicon Valley - What It Takes" and received a warm welcome from the local talents aspiring to become part of a global talent pool.

Prominent technology leaders Mizanur Rahman and Anam Ahmed were invited as the main guests for the webinar while founders Rashedul Kabir and Sayem Faruk moderated the session.

Airwrk is an early-stage startup that connects Bangladeshi tech talents with full-time remote jobs from all over the world. The invite-only tech talent marketplace has a strict vetting process that only allows top talents to become its member.

Co-founders of Airwrk, Rashedul Kabir and Sayem Faruk, have a vision to build this platform as an end-to-end remote team setup and management solution to the increasing number of international startups going remote, reads the release.

It intends to provide startups with not only a pool of pre-vetted candidates for hiring but also payroll and benefits management, co-working space rentals, remote team management SaaS tools, in short, everything a startup needs to successfully set up a remote team in Bangladesh and make its employees feel like they're an integral part of the team.

Airwrk intends to brew a community of remote workers and pledges to upskill the next generation of tech talents in Bangladesh.

"Talent knows no boundaries - that's the motto of Airwrk," said Sayem Faruk, founder & CEO of Remotely Technologies, the parent company of Airwrk.

Previously, Airwrk won DataBird LaunchPad 2021 and is also a part of GrameenPhone Accelerator's 7th Batch. The startup has already placed two talents in the US and is currently raising its pre-seed round to scale up operations.

"Connecting youth talents to employment opportunity is one of the critical challenges to solve in Bangladesh. I'm glad to see Airwrk coming forward in this space to connect youth to work both locally and in the global market." said Farhana Islam, head of Grameenphone Accelerator.