'Tale of the Darkroom III' by AIUB Photography Club

Press Release
05 February, 2024, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2024, 12:29 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The 'Tale of the Darkroom (ToD), Season-III' comes after a long wait, delayed by the unfortunate pandemic, as a respite from our daily lives, being the first ever international edition of the ToD series, reads a press release. 

The echoes of creativity reverberated as ToD Season-III unfurled its wings to the world, where a staggering 8047 submissions were made by photographers representing more than 260 different universities. 

Among this diverse collection of amazing images, we received the most submissions in the 'Phone Category, totalling 4239 photos, followed by an impressive 3,323 photos in the 'Camera Category. In the 'Story Category', 81 were crafted. From amongst all of them, the panel of judges, Dr Abdus Samad Alim, Kudrat E Khoda, and Khandaker Tanvir Murad, along with the curator of the event, Jewel Paul, rigorously scrutinised and selected 127 picture-perfect submissions to be exhibited at this year's ToD at the Gallery 7 of National Art Gallery, Shipakala Academy, Dhaka. 

On Friday, January 26, 2024, Ishtiaque Abedin, Founder Member and Chairman, of the Board of Trustees, AIUB Inaugurated the most anticipated flagship exhibition, "TALE OF THE DARKROOM SEASON-III" at the Gallery 7, National Art Gallery, Shilpakala Academy, Dhaka. 

Nadia Anwar, founder member and vice chairman, of the Board of Trustees, and Shanian Mahia Abedin, member, of the Board of Trustees, AIUB were also present during the inauguration along with the registrar, proctor, faculty Members, Officials and Students of AIUB. The exhibition attracted people from all stages of life over two days - Friday, 26 January and Saturday, 27 January 2024. 

Such is the event's spirit, where the darkroom is not just a place but a metaphor for the uncharted depths of imagination.
 

