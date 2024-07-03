Takeout hosts grand 'giveaway ceremony' for 10 years celebration campaign

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Takeout, the iconic burger chain that has been serving up smiles and delicious meals for a decade, recently completed its 10 years celebration campaign. The festivities reached their peak at the Banani outlet, where team members from Vespa, Samsung, Apple Gadgets, Goodybro, and Headgear gathered to celebrate with Team Takeout and the special giveaway winners and their families.

Takeout, a well-known name in the culinary industry of Bangladesh, turned 10 on June 8, 2024. To mark this momentous milestone, the company conducted an extended giveaway campaign that ran from June 1st to June 30th. The campaign featured a variety of popular items for 10,000+ Giveaways, including the latest Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, a yellow Vespa bike, two PlayStation 5 consoles, a limited edition of Goodybro T-shirts and Headgear Caps and a variety of fan-favorite items from Takeout's menu. This campaign was aimed at giving back to the patronage that has supported the brand through the years.

The giveaway ceremony was held at the Banani outlet of Takeout at the end of the month of June. The ceremony saw the attendance of all the  collaborators of the campaign and the special winners consecutively of a yellow Vespa, a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and a PlayStation 5; with their family members.

Farshid Bhuiyan, one of the directors of Takeout, addressed the attendees with heartfelt words. "This 10 years' journey was not easy; it was full of culinary experiments, extra ordinary service and continuous growth to sustain in the fast food industry. We served millions of burgers to millions of customers. When we look back, we feel really proud of where we are currently; it was a journey worth having. And for making this month-long campaign memorable, we thank our great partners and every one of you who are still in love with Takeout".

From a small shop at Shimanto Square to becoming the country's most beloved burger chain restaurant, Takeout's story is one of passion and dedication. The 10 years celebration served as a testament to that, a reminder of the bond Takeout has built with its customers. Looking forward, one thing remains certain: Takeout's commitment to deliver quality food and memorable experiences remain at the forefront. With a decade of success by their side, Takeout is geared up for even bigger milestones in the coming years.

