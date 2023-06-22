Taj Uddin Ahmed made Rupali Bank General Manager

Taj Uddin Ahmed, Deputy General Manager of Rupali Bank has been promoted to the post of General Manager of the bank.

The Financial Institutions Department of the Ministry of Finance issued a notification in this regard on Thursday, reads a press release.

After getting promotion, he joined Rupali Bank Limited as Head of Khulna Divisional Office.

Earlier he was working as Deputy General Manager in Rupali Bank Khulna region.

Taj Uddin Ahmed joined Rupali Bank as a Probationary Officer through Bankers Recruitment Committee (BRC) in 1998.