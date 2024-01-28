Tahsan Khan inaugurates MICLO's ninth outlet on Bailey Road

Corporates

Press Release
28 January, 2024, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2024, 01:21 pm

Photo: Courtesy
MICLO, a retail clothing brand drawing inspiration from Japanese lifestyle, simplicity, and tech-savviness, has launched its ninth showroom on Bailey Road on Saturday, 27 January.

The event was graced by the presence of the renowned actor and singer Tahsan Khan, who has become the new face of MICLO, reads a press release.  

Commenting on the collaboration, Tahsan Khan stated, "You will see me with MICLO from now on. I hope this partnership will bring something good; new surprises are on the way."

This expansion follows the successful launch of eight showrooms in Dhaka and Narsingdi in a single day, marking MICLO's entry into the fashion market. 

Baaboo Arif, director of MICLO (Creative Design, Innovation, and Marketing Department), said, "MICLO Bangladesh is dedicated to upholding international standards in both clothing and customer service. The brand aspires to be the fastest-growing clothing brand in the country. MICLO takes inspiration from Japanese fashion and lifestyle, ensuring Japanese-standard product quality. We are committed to environmental protection throughout our garment production and supply chain. We believe MICLO will be the preferred brand for its affordability, quality, and popularity but also as a daily fashion companion." 

A.H.M. Ariful Kabir, director of Merchandising, Sales and Human Resources at MICLO, outlined the brand's ambition, stating, "We have plans to establish MICLO as a formidable international brand, extending beyond Bangladesh." 

Tadahiro Yamaguchi, MICLO's Global Business Director, considers MICLO Bangladesh's journey as the rejuvenation of the clothing industry. He said, "MICLO is not just a brand but a commitment to creativity and social responsibility." 

MICLO Bangladesh is working towards providing quality clothing at affordable prices, catering to the preferences of its customers. The brand commits to expanding services to all its customers by swiftly opening new branches.

To mark the start of their journey, MICLO Bangladesh is offering week-long attractive prizes and special discounts on all products.

