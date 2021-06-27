Tahsan Khan becomes brand ambassador for ‘Nerolac’

Corporates

TBS Report
27 June, 2021, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2021, 03:28 pm

Tahsan Khan becomes brand ambassador for ‘Nerolac’. Photo: Courtesy
Tahsan Khan becomes brand ambassador for ‘Nerolac’. Photo: Courtesy

Popular musician and actor Tahsan Khan has become the brand ambassador for renowned paint company Kansai Nerolac.

The actor has signed a two years deal to become the brand ambassador for the Kansai Nerolac Paints (Bangladesh) Limited, read a press release.

As the brand ambassador, Tahsan Khan will be involved in various promotional activities for all product categories of Kansai Nerolac Paints.

The signing ceremony was held on June 27, 2021 at a prestigious hotel in Gulshan. Chief Executive Officer of Kansai Nerolac Paints (Bangladesh) Limited, Mr. Vishal Mothreja was present with Tahsan Khan on this convivial occasion.

Before signing the deal, Tahsan Khan used Kansai Nerolac products to paint his new home. He said his satisfaction with the quality of Nerolac's products inspired him to take part in the campaign as the brand's ambassador.

Japan's Kansai Paints has reached the milestone of being in the business for over 100 years and is the eight largest paint company globally with operations in 80 countries. Kansai Nerolac Paints is lead-free, low-VOC, anti-Viral paint and HD technology paint inventor.

