Tahsan continues to represent Fresh Premium Tea as brand ambassador

Celebrated musician and actor Tahsan Rahman Khan teamed up with Fresh Premium Tea as the brand ambassador two years ago.

Now, the creative journey of Tahsan and Fresh Premium Tea is about to go further, as a contract renewal between the two has been signed recently, reads a press release.

In the last couple of years as the ambassador, Tahsan has represented Fresh Premium Tea in different campaigns. Starting off with the TVC 'Ek Cup e Kapiye Din', the campaign garnered a commendable response across different platforms.

It was followed by an exclusive music video of Tahsan's single 'Shei Tumi Ke' in Fresh's own social media platforms. The music video generated more than 1.2 million views on YouTube.

Apart from these, Tahsan had a nationwide concert tour titled 'Fresh Sound', performing in three concerts in Cumilla, Chattogram and Sylhet.