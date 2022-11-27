Tahmina Akhter promoted to Rupali Bank DMD

Tahmina Akhter has become the new Deputy Managing Director (DMD) of Rupali Bank Limited.

The Financial Institutions division of the Ministry of Finance issued a circular in this regard recently, reads a press release.

Before joining as DMD, she successfully served as general manager in the same bank.

Tahmina Akhter joined Rupali Bank as a Senior Officer in 1998 through BRC. In a long banking career of 24 years, he worked in various branches of Rupali Bank as branch manager and head office establishment and welfare division, audit and Inspection division, finance administration division and head of treasury in the treasury division.

Besides, she successfully served as principal and general manager in Rupali Bank Training Academy and as head of department in divisional office Barisal and Dhaka North Division. She played an important role in banking fund management and foreign dealing business.

She obtained bachelor and master degrees from the psychology department of University of Dhaka.