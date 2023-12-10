TAAGA MAN's winter campaign launched

Photo: Courtesy

TAAGA MAN's Winter collection has been launched highlighting pioneers' sustainable fashion, featuring jackets, trousers, flannel over-shirts, and digitally printed tees crafted from recycled materials.

Committed to 100% environmental friendliness, the brand prioritises recycled trims and unveils 100% biodegradable packaging.

Digital-printed cotton tees highlight TAAGA MAN's dedication to sustainability with organically sourced cotton and recycled polyester yarn. Water-based prints, WRAP certificates for ethical production, and an AI-driven carbon accountability initiative underscore the brand's innovation.

From e-commerce to garment detailing, the collection showcases TAAGA MAN's commitment to a conscious wardrobe, inviting fashion enthusiasts to embrace style and sustainability, and making mindful choices for personal style and the planet's well-being.

