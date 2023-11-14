T Sports to broadcast Bangladesh home series and BPL till 2024

Corporates

Press Release
14 November, 2023, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2023, 12:01 am

T Sports to broadcast Bangladesh home series and BPL till 2024

Press Release
14 November, 2023, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2023, 12:01 am

The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) has successfully acquired the broadcasting rights for the upcoming two seasons through the T Sports-led T Sports Consortium. 

This development ensures that cricket enthusiasts can catch the heart-pounding action of the renowned domestic cricket event, BPL, not only on T Sports television but also through the convenience of the T Sports app, reads a press release.

Moreover, in a strategic move, the T Sports Consortium spearheaded by T Sports has secured all home series assets in Bangladesh until December 2024. 

Continuing their tradition, T Sports and GTV will continue to broadcast the matches featuring the Tigers, allowing fans to enjoy these thrilling encounters both on television and via the T Sports app.

If all goes as planned, the tenth season of BPL is scheduled to kick off in early 2024, running through till the last week of February and featuring the participation of seven teams. 

Ishtiaq Sadek, CEO of T Sports, said, "Considering the audience demand, we've committed to showcasing the BPL. Our sincere gratitude to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) for entrusting us with this opportunity. We aim to collaborate closely with the BCB to not only broadcast the BPL but also enhance the tournament's brand value.'"

He said, "Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has opened the floor for Expression of Interest (EOI) for the forthcoming 10th and 11th seasons. Besides T Sports, a consortium comprising Asiatic MEC, Top of Mind, Bantech Limited, and GTV has acquired the rights of BPL. The entirety of the next two BPL seasons will be broadcasted on both GTV and T Sports, offering viewers comprehensive coverage of all matches."

Tigers will play four series till December 2024 in the next cycle of home series in Bangladesh. After the World Cup, the series will begin with a 2-match Test series against New Zealand. After the BPL, Sri Lanka will visit Bangladesh to play a full series. They will play 2 Tests, 3 ODIs and 3 Twenty20 matches against the Tigers. Zimbabwe will come to play 2 Tests and 5 T20 matches in April and South Africa will come to play a 2 match Test series in October. 

Every match is scheduled to be broadcasted exclusively on T Sports, Bangladesh's sole sports channel owned by the Bashundhara Group, the country's top industry conglomerate.

Meanwhile, T Sports has bought all the home series rights of the Indian cricket team till 2028. All home matches of Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma's team can be watched on T Sports TV and T Sports App. At this time, Team India will play series with almost all countries including Australia, England, New Zealand, West Indies, South Africa, Sri Lanka. The Bangladesh team will go to India to play 2 Tests and 3 T20 matches in September next year. These matches will be telecasted live by T Sports Network. 
 

