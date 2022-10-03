Syngenta Regional Director Alexander Berkovskiy arrives in Bangladesh today

TBS Report
03 October, 2022, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2022, 01:20 pm

Syngenta Regional Director Alexander Berkovskiy arrives in Bangladesh today

Alexander Berkovskiy. Photo: Courtesy
Alexander Berkovskiy. Photo: Courtesy

Alexander Berkovskiy, the regional director of Asia Pacific at Syngenta, is scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh on Monday (3 October).

Pamela Gonzalez, head of Asia Group and Jenny Barks Taylor, head of Regional Supply Operations, Asia Pacific, will accompany him during the visit, reads an official release.

During the visit, Alexander will travel to the northern districts of the country to meet smallholder farmers that Syngenta has been supporting with its different value-added services like crop insurance and other programmes.

This crop insurance offering is a part of Syngenta's endeavour to safeguard smallholder farmers' stakes against natural calamities. 

He will also visit "Centrigo," a new farming ecosystem initiative that offers end-to-end services to growers and support agricultural sustainability in Bangladesh.

Syngenta has a rich history of over 50 years of operations in Bangladesh.

Since its launch, Syngenta Bangladesh is fully committed to ensuring food security by supporting the farmers of Bangladesh to grow more food in a sustainable way to meet the rising demand from the growing population in the country.

Syngenta is a global company headquartered in Switzerland, with 30,000 employees in more than 90 countries working to transform how crops are grown and protected, adds the release.

