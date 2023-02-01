Syngenta launches Farmer School, an integrated learning hub for farmers

01 February, 2023, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2023, 01:30 pm

Syngenta launches Farmer School, an integrated learning hub for farmers

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Syngenta Bangladesh Limited joined the local government and built the 'Farmer School' to advance agriculture and improve livelihood of the farmers.

The key objectives of the farmer school are empowering farmers through knowledge transfer and enabling them to produce more yield. The Farmer School will work for improving the total ecosystem of farming, said a press release.

Syngenta Farmer School is an integrated Learning and Awareness hub where organisations from public and private sector, ngos, donor agencies, agriculture institutions, SME and livestock organisations will come together to provide practical ideas about contemporary farming techniques. Syngenta believes that empowering farmers with right information and options are the keys to ensure food security for the country and wellbeing of the entire communities.

The Farmer School has been launched in 3 No Sardah Union Parishad, Charghat Upazilla, Rajshahi on 31 January. It was inaugurated by Md Shohrub Hossain, upazila nirbahi officer, Charghat Upazila and Hedayet Ullah, managing director of Syngenta Bangladesh limited, in presence of Alhaj Md Hasanuzzaman (Modhu), chairman, union parishad, imminent personalities from the government, private sector and local communities.

