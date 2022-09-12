Syngenta hosts crop insurance claim settlement ceremony in Jashore 

Syngenta Bangladesh has organised a crop insurance claim settlement ceremony in Pulerhat of Jashore for the beneficiary farmers.

The programme took place on 10 September, said a press release.

Syngenta Bangladesh is working with Syngenta Foundation, Green Delta Insurance and Shadharon Bima Corporation to ensure farmers' yield under insurance coverage.

This Crop insurance offering is a part of Syngenta's endeavour to safeguard smallholder farmers' stakes against natural calamities.

Hedayet Ullah – Managing Director Syngenta Bangladesh, Country Leadership Team, and representative of Green Delta Insurance were present at the ceremony to hand over claims to the eligible farmers.

