Syngenta hosts crop insurance claim settlement ceremony in Jashore
Syngenta Bangladesh has organised a crop insurance claim settlement ceremony in Pulerhat of Jashore for the beneficiary farmers.
The programme took place on 10 September, said a press release.
Syngenta Bangladesh is working with Syngenta Foundation, Green Delta Insurance and Shadharon Bima Corporation to ensure farmers' yield under insurance coverage.
This Crop insurance offering is a part of Syngenta's endeavour to safeguard smallholder farmers' stakes against natural calamities.
Hedayet Ullah – Managing Director Syngenta Bangladesh, Country Leadership Team, and representative of Green Delta Insurance were present at the ceremony to hand over claims to the eligible farmers.