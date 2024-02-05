Syngenta Farmer School acknowledges rural female farmers

Syngenta Bangladesh Limited proudly celebrates the indomitable spirit of rural female farmers with the "Nari Krishak Sammanana-2024" at Charghat, Rajshahi on 1 February 2024.

Recognizing the extraordinary efforts of six inspiring female farmers from the Syngenta Farmer School, this initiative honours their unwavering commitment, tireless endeavours, and profound impact on agriculture and socio-economic space, reads a press release.

Among them, three are the recipients of the prestigious Joyeta Award 2023, bestowed by the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, Government of Bangladesh and three exemplary Ideal Female Farmers within their local communities.

This initiative aims to highlight the pivotal role played by rural female farmers in advancing agricultural practices, fostering inspiration and empowering more women to contribute effectively to the sector.

Saida Khanam, upazila nirbahi officer, Charghat, Rajshahi graced the occasion as the chief guest, while Lutfun Nahar, upazila agriculture officer, Charghat, Rajshahi, chaired the event.

AlsoMohammed Shahidul Islam - Business Sustainability & External Affairs director, Abdul Aziz Khan - Crop Protection Development director of Syngenta Bangladesh Limited and other officials were present during the event.

Syngenta Farmer School serves as an integrated learning hub for farmers, offering comprehensive training on the total ecosystem of farming, it has earned the trust of farmers by equipping them with invaluable knowledge and skills.

Since the inception of Farmer School, it has delivered a good number of hands-on training to the local farmer on modern agriculture practices, crop production, crop protection, livestock, soil health, nutrition, and access to finance in collaboration with government and non-government organizations subject matter specialists.

Syngenta a leading science-based agrotech company, supports millions of farmers around the world to grow safe and nutritious food while taking care of the planet. Syngenta Bangladesh Limited is a joint venture public limited company between Syngenta AG and the government of Bangladesh.