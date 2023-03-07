Syngenta to export vegetable seeds

Syngenta Bangladesh Limited will export vegetable seeds to neighbouring countries.

The initiative is expected to create more employment along with increasing foreign currency reserves, said a press release.

According to the media release, the export of vegetable seeds from Bangladesh is gaining momentum.

Syngenta started exporting vegetable seeds to Pakistan and will forward its plan to more destinations. This endeavour will help to expedite this increasing trend of export, reads the release.

Syngenta has been operation in Bangladesh for 50 years. It is a joint venture public limited company, where 60% of the shares are held by Syngenta AG Switzerland and 40% of the shares are held by the Bangladesh government through BCIC (Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation).