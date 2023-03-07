Syngenta brings new dimension to export by exporting vegetable seeds

Keeping the export goal of the government of Bangladesh in mind, Syngenta Bangladesh Limited has embarked on a new journey by exporting vegetable seeds to neighbouring countries.

This initiative has opened a new horizon and is expected to create more employment along with increasing foreign currency reserves, said a press release.

The export of vegetable seeds from Bangladesh is now getting momentum and that too, in a remarkable manner. Syngenta started exporting vegetable seeds to Pakistan and going forward it has the plan to export seeds to more destinations. This endeavour will help to expedite this increasing trend of export and Syngenta is proud to be part of this illustrious journey.

Syngenta has a rich history of over 50 years of operation in Bangladesh. It is a joint venture public limited company, where 60% of the shares are held by Syngenta AG Switzerland and 40% of the shares are held by the Bangladesh Government through BCIC (Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation).

