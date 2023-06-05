Syngenta Bangladesh receives 'SDG Brand Champion Award 2023'

Syngenta Bangladesh Limited, a leading multinational agricultural company has received the Honorable Mention award at the prestigious SDG Brand Champion Award 2023 organized by Bangladesh Brand Forum.

It was in association with Aspire to Innovate (a2i), Cabinet division, ICT division & UNDP, celebrated organizations committed to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), reads a press release.

The company was recognized in the "Category of SDG 12 - Responsible Consumption and Production" for its "Product Stewardship and Pollinator Stewardship" initiatives.

This recognition is a testament to Syngenta's contribution to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and efforts in promoting sustainable agriculture in Bangladesh.

Syngenta Bangladesh is a joint venture public limited company between Syngenta AG Switzerland and Bangladesh Government Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC), and has become the most prominent name when it comes to agricultural solutions in Bangladesh.