Syngenta Bangladesh celebrates World Food Day 2023

At Syngenta, farmers are at the center of everything they do and further to this commitment Syngenta Bangladesh marked World Food Day on October 16, 2023, with the theme "Water is Life, Water is Food. Leave No One Behind". In the presence of an inspiring gathering of farmers, government officials, and Syngenta officials at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) office, Satkhira company has reinforced the importance of awareness about water. The event, held in collaboration with the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), emphasized farmers' invaluable role in ensuring food security and highlighted Syngenta's commitment to empowering farmers and promoting agricultural sustainability.

The event was graced by distinguished guests, including KBD Md. Saiful Islam, Deputy Director of DAE, Satkhira; Mohammed Shahidul Islam, Director of Business Sustainability and External Affairs, Syngenta Bangladesh Limited; Dr. Md. Babul Akter, Senior Scientific Officer from BINA, Satkhira; and Sheikh Riyad Kamal Rony, District Food Controller of Satkhira and Farmer representatives Nilkomol. The event was chaired by KBD Md. Humayun Kabir, Additional Deputy Director of DAE, Satkhira, reads a press release.

During the event, Farmers shared their challenges and first-hand experiences in Food cultivation practices. At the same time, they express their gratitude to Syngenta Bangladesh & DAE officials for recognizing their pivotal contribution to global food security.

In celebration of World Food Day, Syngenta stands proudly alongside our dedicated farming community, acknowledging their dedication and vital role in ensuring a stable food supply.

Syngenta is a leading science-based agtech company, supports millions of farmers around the world to grow safe and nutritious food while taking care of the planet. It is a joint venture public limited company of Syngenta AG Switzerland and Bangladesh Government through Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC).