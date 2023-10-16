Syngenta Bangladesh celebrates World Food Day 2023

Corporates

Press Release
16 October, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2023, 04:42 pm

Related News

Syngenta Bangladesh celebrates World Food Day 2023

Press Release
16 October, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2023, 04:42 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

At Syngenta, farmers are at the center of everything they do and further to this commitment Syngenta Bangladesh marked World Food Day on October 16, 2023, with the theme "Water is Life, Water is Food. Leave No One Behind". In the presence of an inspiring gathering of farmers, government officials, and Syngenta officials at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) office, Satkhira company has reinforced the importance of awareness about water. The event, held in collaboration with the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), emphasized farmers' invaluable role in ensuring food security and highlighted Syngenta's commitment to empowering farmers and promoting agricultural sustainability.

The event was graced by distinguished guests, including KBD Md. Saiful Islam, Deputy Director of DAE, Satkhira; Mohammed Shahidul Islam, Director of Business Sustainability and External Affairs, Syngenta Bangladesh Limited; Dr. Md. Babul Akter, Senior Scientific Officer from BINA, Satkhira; and Sheikh Riyad Kamal Rony, District Food Controller of Satkhira and Farmer representatives Nilkomol. The event was chaired by KBD Md. Humayun Kabir, Additional Deputy Director of DAE, Satkhira, reads a press release. 

During the event, Farmers shared their challenges and first-hand experiences in Food cultivation practices. At the same time, they express their gratitude to Syngenta Bangladesh & DAE officials for recognizing their pivotal contribution to global food security.

In celebration of World Food Day, Syngenta stands proudly alongside our dedicated farming community, acknowledging their dedication and vital role in ensuring a stable food supply. 

Syngenta is a leading science-based agtech company, supports millions of farmers around the world to grow safe and nutritious food while taking care of the planet. It is a joint venture public limited company of Syngenta AG Switzerland and Bangladesh Government through Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC).

 

Syngenta Bangladesh Limited / World Food Day 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If convicted of sedition under India&#039;s draconian sedition law, the Booker prize-winning Indian novelist Arundhati Roy could face punishment ranging from a fine to life imprisonment. Photo: AFP

Why treason and sedition cases are often not what they seem

12h | Panorama
Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

12h | Panorama
Illustration: Collected

Flavours of the World Cup (P.2)

13h | Food
Sketch: Touseful Islam

Thus spoke Nietzsche: Meeting beyond good and evil

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

1h | TBS World
Chattogram Parkour boys

Chattogram Parkour boys

59m | TBS Stories
Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

5h | TBS World
Is Israel violating the laws of war?

Is Israel violating the laws of war?

9h | TBS World