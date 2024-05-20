Syngenta Bangladesh Celebrates World Bee Day 2024

Syngenta Bangladesh Limited proudly celebrated World Bee Day 2024 in the presence of beekeepers and farmers, recognising bees' vital role in enhancing agricultural productivity and conserving biodiversity for agricultural sustainability.

At Syngenta, sustainability is the cornerstone of its operations and is embedded in every aspect of business. Demonstrating this commitment, Syngenta Bangladesh passionately celebrated World Bee Day on 20 May 2024, under the theme "Bee-engaged with youth," in collaboration with the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) at the DAE office in Sirajganj.

In the presence of an inspiring gathering of beekeepers, farmers, DAE officials and Syngenta officials, the event reinforced the importance of awareness about Bee pollinator safety and emphasised beekeepers' invaluable role in ensuring pollination by prioritising pollinator safety through responsible hive management.

The discussants highlighted Syngenta's pollinator stewardship commitment to educating beekeepers about the judicious use of plant protection products and promoting agricultural sustainability.

The event was graced by distinguished guests, including SM Shurab Uddin, additional director, pesticide administration & quality control, DAE; Mohammed Shahidul Islam, director of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability, Syngenta Bangladesh Limited; Beekeeper Association; and Farmer.

The event was chaired by Bablu Kumar Sutradhar, Deputy Director of DAE, Shirajganj.

During the event, a rally led by beekeepers, farmers, DAE, and Syngenta officials highlighted the crucial role of pollinators in agriculture and the need to protect their habitats. The discussion emphasized pollinator safety through stewardship.

Syngenta is a leading science-based agtech company supports millions of farmers around the world to grow safe and nutritious food while taking care of the planet. It is a joint venture public limited company of Syngenta AG Switzerland and Bangladesh Government through Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC).