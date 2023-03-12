Syngenta APAC field crops head to visit Bangladesh

Jet Parma - head of field crops - APAC - Syngenta, who is experienced in the agricultural industry and field crops business, is scheduled to visit Bangladesh today (12 March).

During the visit, Parma will travel to different parts of the country to participate in various farmers' engagement programs, a press release reads.

His visit demonstrates Syngenta's commitment to bringing its global expertise and solutions to local farmers and markets, according to the release.

Syngenta has a history of over 50 years of operations in Bangladesh. It is a joint venture public limited company, where 60% of the shares are held by Syngenta AG Switzerland and 40% of the shares are held by the Bangladesh government through Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC). Syngenta AG is one of the leading agriculture companies in the world.