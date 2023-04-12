Symphony Z60 unveiled

Corporates

Press Release
12 April, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2023, 03:29 pm

Symphony Z60 unveiled

Press Release
12 April, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2023, 03:29 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Symphony Mobile, a leading smartphone manufacturer in Bangladesh, is excited to announce the launch of its newest smartphone, Symphony Z60, said a press release.

Packed with advanced features and powered by the latest Android 12 operating system, Symphony Z60 offers an enhanced user experience at an affordable price point.

The Symphony Z60 boasts a large 6.6-inch HD+ IPS Full Lamination Punch-hole Display with 90Hz refresh rate, providing vibrant and clear visuals for an immersive viewing experience. It is equipped with a powerful 1.6 GHz Octa-Core Processor that ensures smooth multitasking and seamless performance, making it perfect for gaming, streaming, and everyday uses.

One of the key highlights of the Symphony Z60 is its impressive camera capabilities. It features a dual rear camera setup with a 52MP UHD primary camera and a 2MP portrait lens, allowing users to capture stunning photos with depth and clarity. The 8MP front camera ensures sharp and detailed selfies, making it perfect for social media enthusiasts.

The Symphony Z60 comes with ample storage options, including a 3GB RAM with 64GB ROM variant and a 4GB RAM with 64GB ROM variant, providing plenty of space for storing apps, photos, and videos.

Additionally, the smartphone is powered by a long-lasting 5000mAh Li-Polymer Battery with 18-watt fast charging, ensuring all-day usage without worrying about frequent charging.

In terms of connectivity, the Symphony Z60 supports 4G/3G/Wi-Fi/BT/GPS/OTG, providing seamless internet connectivity and easy sharing of files. It also comes with Proximity, Light, and Gravity sensors for added convenience. The fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature provides enhanced security options, ensuring that users' data remains protected.

The Symphony Z60 comes in four attractive colors - Carbon Black, Honeydew Green, Intense Green, and Frost Blue, allowing users to choose a smartphone that matches their style and personality.

The Symphony Z60 is competitively priced at Tk9,999 for the 3GB RAM variant and Tk10,499 Taka for the 4GB RAM variant, making it an affordable choice for consumers who seek high-performance smartphones without breaking the bank.

"We are thrilled to introduce Symphony Z60, our latest offering in the smartphone market," said Jakaria Shahid, managing director of Symphony Mobile.

"With its advanced features, powerful performance, and attractive pricing, we believe Symphony Z60 will be a game-changer in the industry and provide an unparalleled experience to our customers."

 

Symphony Z60

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The pro-tips: How to fast and stay fit

The pro-tips: How to fast and stay fit

2h | Health
Fremo - A Farming Robot. Photo: Curtesy

Team Atlas: Building robots to solve practical problems

5h | Pursuit
Photo: Collected

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury: The doctor with a heart of a warrior

16h | Obituary
Anup Sinha. Sketch: TBS

What does the trilateral Tripura meet mean for Bangladesh?

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

TBS Eid Magazine Feat. Miss World Bangladesh Oishee

TBS Eid Magazine Feat. Miss World Bangladesh Oishee

5h | TBS Stories
Does Wonder Woman have a cameo in The Flash movie?

Does Wonder Woman have a cameo in The Flash movie?

19h | TBS Entertainment
Advance order of buyer to buy two yolk eggs

Advance order of buyer to buy two yolk eggs

18h | TBS Stories
Russia using ‘scorched earth’ tactics in Bakhmut

Russia using ‘scorched earth’ tactics in Bakhmut

20h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

2
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Metro Rail now runs for 6 hours

5
File photo
Bangladesh

HC grants bail to Rana Plaza owner

6
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format