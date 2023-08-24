Sylhet Metropolitan Police, bKash organise workshop on investigation, prevention of MFS abuse

24 August, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2023, 09:11 pm

Sylhet Metropolitan Police, bKash organise workshop on investigation, prevention of MFS abuse

24 August, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2023, 09:11 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Sylhet Metropolitan Police in collaboration with bKash has organised a day-long workshop to raise awareness to prevent abuse of Mobile Financial Services (MFS) in criminal activities, said a press release.

The workshop discussed in detail on how to identify crimes and criminal groups connected to MFS abuse, and utilise that information to ensure justice.

The workshop titled "Investigating and Preventing Abuse of Mobile Financial Services" was organised at Hotel Rose View in Sylhet where 70 investigation officers participated. Additional Commissioner (Sadar and Administration) of Sylhet Metropolitan Police Md Jubaedur Rahman addressed the programme as the chief guest while bKash's Advisor and former Additional Inspector General of Police Dr. Md. Nazibur Rahman, bKash's EVP & Head of External Affairs Major (Retd.) A. K. M. Monirul Karim, among others, was also present.

bKash, the largest MFS provider in the country, conducts awareness activities with its stakeholders throughout the year on abuse of MFS by criminals. In continuation to that effort, this workshop was organised with Sylhet Metropolitan Police.

 

