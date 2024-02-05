Syed Sazzad Haider Chowdhury promoted as deputy managing director of Prime Bank 

05 February, 2024, 03:25 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Syed Sazzad Haider Chowdhury has been promoted as the deputy managing director and chief information officer of Prime Bank PLC.

Prior to this new role, Syed Sazzad H Chowdhury has been serving as senior executive vice president and chief operating officer.

Sazzad H Chowdhury has more than 26 years of working experience in the banking industry such as Dhaka Bank and Eastern Bank. 

Chowdhury completed his Master's in International Trade Business and also in physics from University of Dhaka. He also completed his Bachelor's in physics from the University. 

He has also attended various local and overseas training and workshops throughout his career.

 

