Syed Naimul Abedin: Meet the CEO of a construction supply chain solver

Syed Naimul Abedin is CEO of Peakward Bangladesh Ltd, a concern of Peakward Enterprises (Holdings) Ltd, a multinational bulk commodity supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Hong Kong. Prior to joining Peakward, Abedin was in a senior leadership role at LafargeHolcim Bangladesh with 17 years' experience in sales and marketing in telecom and other sectors behind him.

In an interview with Abbas Uddin Noyon of The Business Standard, Syed Naimul Abedin talks about his career, the business of Peakward Bangladesh and the country's construction industry.

First, we would like to know about Peakward Bangladesh.

Peakward Bangladesh is a subsidiary of Peakward Enterprises (Holdings) Ltd. Peakward Group was incorporated in 1990 in Hong Kong to conduct international trading business with an initial focusondrybulkcommoditieslikecementandfertiliser. The group commenced operations by exporting Chinese and Indonesian bagged cement to Bangladesh, where it had a 30% market share.

Gradually sourcing was expanded to Korea, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, India, Oman, Taiwan, Turkey, the UAE and Egypt. At present, Peakward has over 30 years of experience in international trading and has offices in Hong Kong, China, Vietnam, India, Indonesia, Turkey, the UAE and Bangladesh. With these offices, and a wide range of associates and contacts, the group has today expanded its operation manifold and achieved sales of more than 10 million tons of various commodities.

So far, the group has sold and delivered various cargo to Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Taiwan, Ecuador, Yemen, Qatar, the UAE, Egypt and Turkey.

The group handles various products, such as cement (bagged & bulk), clinker, GBF slag, gypsum (natural & chemical), limestone, natural pozzolana, fly ash, stone and aggregates, iron ore, steam coal and other bulk commodities. It has also handled the shipment of fertiliser, rock phosphate, chemicals, food grain, paper, hard coke, machineries, etc.

What is the market condition for construction products, including clinker in the country?

The demand for clinker in our country is 22 million tons. Our country does not have the natural raw material to produce clinker. Of the country's cement companies, only LafargeHolcim produces their own clinker where they bring limestone, the key ingredient,

from India via a cross-border conveyor belt. Other companies import clinker from different countries, including Vietnam, Indonesia &UAE. In fact, Bangladesh is the largest importer of clinker in the world. We facilitate the end to end commercial and logistics support from these countries.

The demand for clinker in our country will exceed 27-28 million in 2025.

Tell us about the market share of Peakward in importing clinker to Bangladesh.

While some of the companies import clinker on their own, due to the sourcing power, commitment management and service quality of Peakward almost all the reputed companies of the country including LafargeHolcim, Shah Cement, Crown Cement, Metrocem, Confidence Cement and others take clinker from us.

Peakward currently meets about a significant portion of the country's total demand. Our market share in the raw materials market of construction materials is increasing. Our supply has more than doubled in the last ten years.

Peakward mainly works trading partner with global companies. This is quite challenging. How does Peakward do that?

We have offices in nine countries, including Bangladesh. Peakward works directly with skilled manpower in these countries. In addition, there are teams trained to communicate in other sourcing countries. We also take help from third parties. Our team in Bangladesh is also well-organized. Once the product arrives in the country, skilled manpower is needed to avoid various complications, including dealing with customs-related issues. A strong local and international presence is very important here.

Why are companies choosing you? Why don't they directly import their products?

All companies want an easy and affordable sourcing of raw materials. They want to maintain timelines, schedules and consistent quality. And Peakward delivers exactly that. We work to find new sources to offer products at affordable prices. Although there are many such companies globally, we are moving forward due to good service. We have been able to give entrepreneurs the confidence they want.

As said, Peakward started business back in 1990 when Bangladesh market used to import bag cement from other countries. From that point on we have done several ground-breaking innovations. For example, in 1998 Peakward initiated on the switch to Natural Gypsum for the first time in Bangladesh. Again in 2010 Peakward's innovative sourcing broke the monopolistic Thailand gypsum business in Bangladeshi market. In the same year, Peakward started sourcing clinker from Vietnam and for the first time in Bangladesh market that greatly helped reducing the clinker price at that time. In 2014, Peakward introduced Pozzolana (Volcanic Ash) in Bangladesh market as a part of our drive towards sustainability.

At that time, the market price of clinker in the country was close to $65-70. The price of clinker in the country came down by half after Peakward set up three sources.

As a result, the manufacturer, seller and consumer class here began to benefit. Most recently, in 2018, we started clinker sourcing from Saudi Arabia. And that's why companies are choosing us.

Why did you move from engineering to marketing for a career?

Engineers in our country have a traditional approach. They are weak in communication. Despite having great talent, they cannot rise to management level positions. I wanted to be the exception.

Although I studied at Buet, I had a passion for marketing. After graduating, I completed an MBA in marketing from IBA of Dhaka University. I started learning communication from seniors from the first job. Although, there is a common misconception that the engineers in our country is weak in communication and cannot rise to management level positions. I think with a little bit corporate grooming is enough for them to flourish.