Syed Mansur Mustafa is the new managing director of IFIC bank PLC

Mr Mansur joined IFIC Bank as a Senior Executive Vice President on 6 April, 2015.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Syed Mansur Mustafa has been appointed as the new Managing Director of IFIC Bank PLC.

Prior to this appointment, he served as Deputy Managing Director (DMD) & Head of the International Division, Chief Credit Officer, Chief Risk Officer, and Chief Anti Money Laundering Compliance Officer (CAMLCO) of the bank.

Mr Mansur joined IFIC Bank as a Senior Executive Vice President on 6 April, 2015. His banking career began in 1996 as a probationary officer at AB Bank. Prior to joining IFIC Bank, he held various significant positions at Trust Bank Limited, including Head of Credit. With a career spanning 28 years, Mr Mansur brings extensive experience in Branch Management, Credit Risk Management, Foreign Trade, and Treasury Operations. Mr. Mansur holds graduation with honours and a post-graduation degree in International Relations from the University of Dhaka. He also earned an MBA from the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) of the same university.

