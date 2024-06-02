Syed Mansur Mustafa is the new managing director of IFIC bank PLC

Syed Mansur Mustafa has been appointed as the new Managing Director of IFIC Bank PLC.

Prior to this appointment, he served as Deputy Managing Director (DMD) & Head of the International Division, Chief Credit Officer, Chief Risk Officer, and Chief Anti Money Laundering Compliance Officer (CAMLCO) of the bank.

Mr Mansur joined IFIC Bank as a Senior Executive Vice President on 6 April, 2015. His banking career began in 1996 as a probationary officer at AB Bank. Prior to joining IFIC Bank, he held various significant positions at Trust Bank Limited, including Head of Credit. With a career spanning 28 years, Mr Mansur brings extensive experience in Branch Management, Credit Risk Management, Foreign Trade, and Treasury Operations. Mr. Mansur holds graduation with honours and a post-graduation degree in International Relations from the University of Dhaka. He also earned an MBA from the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) of the same university.