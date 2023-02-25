Syed M Omar Tayub promoted as DMD of Prime Bank

Press release
25 February, 2023, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2023, 02:10 pm

Syed M Omar Tayub promoted as DMD of Prime Bank

Press release
25 February, 2023, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2023, 02:10 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Syed M Omar Tayub has recently been promoted as Deputy Managing Director of Prime Bank, read a press release.

Prior to this new role, Mr. Omar Tayub was working as Senior Executive Vice President and Head of MSME Banking in Prime Bank, where he has played a pivotal role in transforming and flourishing the MSME banking business of the bank. He's currently serving on deputation as the MD & CEO of Prime Bank Investment Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Prime Bank.

Mr. Omar started his career in Standard Chartered Bank and has more than 22 years of experience in leadership roles across MSME and Consumer Banking functions in leading commercial banks of Bangladesh. 

He has completed Honors and Masters in Physics from the University of Chittagong and EMBA from IBA, University of Dhaka. He has also attended various local and overseas trainings and workshops throughout his career.

 

