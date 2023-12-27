 Syed Ferhat Anwar appointed chairman of reformed Board of National Bank Limited 

Corporates

Press Release
27 December, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2023, 06:17 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

In accordance with the recommendation of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, Dr. Syed Ferhat Anwar has taken on the responsibility of Chairman of the newly formed Board of Directors by Bangladesh Bank.

On December 27, 2023, he presided over the 491st meeting of the newly formed Board of Directors. Other Board of the Directors along with the Independent Directors were present at the meeting. 

With over 35 years of teaching experience and a distinguished career as the former Director of IBA at the University of Dhaka, Dr. Ferhat has been recognized for his significant contributions to education. In 2019, Daily Kaler Kontho acknowledged his impact on teaching by naming him one of the 30 leading educators in the country. He played a crucial role in establishing various private and public universities, including North South University, East West University, University of Liberal Arts, and United International University. Dr. Ferhat holds a PhD in Marketing Systems from the University of New Brunswick, Canada, and Dhaka University, and has authored more than 70 publications. 

In addition to his academic achievements, Dr. Ferhat has served as the director of Singer (Bangladesh) and Meghna Bank. Beyond these roles, he has been actively involved as the President of the Asia Marketing Federation and with various academic organizations. Apart from teaching, Dr. Ferhat is engaged in marketing, social enterprise, and business strategic advisory responsibilities across diverse sectors, including education, pharmaceuticals, apparel, ICT, real estate, and agriculture. 

