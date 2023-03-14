Syed Alamgir made CEO of Meghna Group's FMCG department

Syed Alamgir has recently joined the Meghna Group of Industries (MGI) as the chief executive officer (CEO) of its fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) department.

Alamgir had been working for Akij Ventures Ltd as MD and CEO before joining MGI, reads a press release issued on Monday (13 March).

He also served in Jamuna Group as group marketing director in 1992 and ACI Limited as an executive director and worked in different capacities and was later promoted to managing director.

Alamgir obtained his MBA from the Institute of Business Administration at the University of Dhaka.

Syed Alamgir brings with him over 20 years of experience in the FMCG industry and is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the company's operations, added the release.

Before joining MGI, Syed Alamgir held several senior leadership positions at multinational FMCG companies in both Bangladesh and abroad.

He is a member of the private sector advisory board of the United Nations Children's Fund.

Alamgir's expertise includes brand management, supply chain optimization, and business development.