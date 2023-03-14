Syed Alamgir made CEO of Meghna Group's FMCG department

Corporates

TBS Report
14 March, 2023, 11:15 am
Last modified: 14 March, 2023, 11:21 am

Related News

Syed Alamgir made CEO of Meghna Group's FMCG department

TBS Report
14 March, 2023, 11:15 am
Last modified: 14 March, 2023, 11:21 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Syed Alamgir has recently joined the Meghna Group of Industries (MGI) as the chief executive officer (CEO) of its fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) department.

Alamgir had been working for Akij Ventures Ltd as MD and CEO before joining MGI, reads a press release issued on Monday (13 March).

He also served in Jamuna Group as group marketing director in 1992 and ACI Limited as an executive director and worked in different capacities and was later promoted to managing director.

Alamgir obtained his MBA from the Institute of Business Administration at the University of Dhaka.

Syed Alamgir brings with him over 20 years of experience in the FMCG industry and is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the company's operations, added the release.

Before joining MGI, Syed Alamgir held several senior leadership positions at multinational FMCG companies in both Bangladesh and abroad.

He is a member of the private sector advisory board of the United Nations Children's Fund.

Alamgir's expertise includes brand management, supply chain optimization, and business development.

Top News

Meghna Group of Industries / FMCG / Syed Alamgir

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A big mirror used on a wall to make the space look bigger in Yum Cha District, designed by Fahim Kader. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Let the walls speak for the space

1h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

The meat of the matter: A planned attack to take down Sultan's Dine?

2h | Panorama
Saudi Arabian Minister of State and national security adviser Musaad bin Mohammed Al Aiban (left) and Ali Shamkhani (right), Iran&#039;s Supreme National Security Council secretary, chat during a meeting in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Reuters

Saudi-Iran agreement is less than meets the eye

1d | Panorama
Pamper your pet with pawsome accessories

Pamper your pet with pawsome accessories

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Tigers create history in Mirpur

Tigers create history in Mirpur

16h | TBS SPORTS
Will Marvel accept the demands of fans?

Will Marvel accept the demands of fans?

17h | TBS Entertainment
Tale of Khulna’s photography history at DRIK

Tale of Khulna’s photography history at DRIK

16h | TBS Stories
7 strategies to bounce back from failure

7 strategies to bounce back from failure

15h | TBS Career

Most Read

1
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

2
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

3
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

4
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway

5
The trials and triumphs of a single mother 
Panorama

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 

6
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to run at full capacity on Uttara-Agargaon route from July