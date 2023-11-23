Switzerland Ambassador visits Swiss Biohygienic Equipment

Switzerland's Ambassador to Bangladesh Reto Renggli visited the head office of Swiss Biohygienic Equipments Ltd (SBE), a joint venture of Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd, in Tejgaon area of the capital.

Head of Political, Economic & Cultural Affairs Counsellor of Switzerland to Bangladesh Eros Robbiani was also present on the occasion, reads a press release.

Reto Renggli was welcomed by Hasneen Muktadir.

During the visit, Mosaddeque Mahmud Rizwan, Managing Director of SBE gave a presentation about the products and quality standards produced by 'Swiss Biohygienic Equipment'. Honorable Chairman and Managing Director of Incepta and Director of board of Members of (SBE) Abdul Muktadir, Vice-Chairman of Incepta and Director of Board of Members of (SBE) Hasneen Muktadir, DGM (Administration) Zahidul Alam, Managing Director of (SBE) Mosaddeque Mahmud Rizwan and others were present in the occasion.

Then the Chairman and Managing Director of Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Abdul Muktadir held a meeting with the ambassador and outlined the future plans of Swiss Biohygienic Equipment and expressed hope for stronger and more diverse business partnerships between two countries.

Notably, Swiss Biohygienic Equipment is a joint venture company among Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Bioengineering of Switzerland and AMS Technology of Germany, who started manufacturing Hygienic Equipment for the first time in our country since 2013.