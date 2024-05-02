Swisscontact, Embassy of Sweden, and SQ Group celebrate May Day

Swisscontact (PROGRESS), in partnership with the Embassy of Sweden and SQ Group, hosted a significant celebration on May 2, 2024, at SQ Celsius Limited (Unit-1)'s LEED certified gold factory premises.

Under the theme 'Ensuring safety and health at work in a changing climate,' the celebration at SQ Celsius Limited serves as a platform to advocate for labor rights, safety, and fair treatment in the workplace. It also pays tribute to the vital contributions of RMG workers, acknowledging their pivotal role in driving economic growth while championing social justice and decent work for all.

This collaboration with SQ Celsius Limited builds upon the ongoing efforts of the PROGRESS project, initiated in October 2022, which aims to enhance job security, elevate earnings through improved skills, and enhance working conditions, particularly for women in the RMG sector. By fostering enhanced productivity and strengthening environmental and social compliance within factories, the project contributes to creating better workplace environments and ensuring ESG compliance.

The event featured cultural performances by factory workers, recognition, and appreciation of the workers for their outstanding contributions, as well as an interactive session on Occupational Health conducted by SGS Bangladesh to raise awareness among the workers. Additionally, SGS Bangladesh is currently collaborating with SQ Celsius on capacity building regarding the Global Reporting Initiative standard to ensure better compliance and transparency within the factory.

SQ Celsius is currently leading the way within the SQ Group, establishing a noteworthy standard for other companies in the RMG sector through its impactful people sustainability initiatives. These initiatives are aligned with the Group's Sustainability Agenda, and SQ Celsius is actively driving efforts to meet targeted expectations. With a notable 43% female representation within the business unit, SQ Celsius has introduced specialized training programs for female knitting operators, light checkers, and machine mechanics. These initiatives aim to challenge the status quo of the current job market in the RMG sector of Bangladesh by empowering more females to excel in these roles as high performers. One particularly unique aspect of SQ Celsius is its 100% female linking lines, which serves as a truly inspiring sight for all who witness these dedicated women in action. The Associate Development Program at SQ Celsius is designed to enhance the technical and personal skills of our associates. Leveraging the expertise of external institutes, the program is particularly focused on further extending our current population of female supervisors, which currently stands at 28%. SQ Group is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace. Currently, SQ Celsius has representation from 26 individuals belonging to ethnic and minority groups. Furthermore, 60 exceptionally talented individuals with disabilities have embarked on their careers at SQ Celsius, further enriching their workforce.

The International May Day Celebration at the Factory Premises witnessed the presence of notable figures, including Mr. Ikarmul Sohel, Senior National Programme Officer at the Embassy of Sweden (Online); Mr. Mir Rafiat Salman, Senior Manager at Swisscontact for the PROGRESS project; Mr. Gamini Nawarathne, GM-Operations at SQ Celsius Limited; Mr. Chaminda Jayaweera, Head of Sustainability at SQ Celsius Limited; and Mr. Joynal Abedin, Head of Factory HR at SQ Celsius Limited, among others.