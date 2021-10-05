Swiss Ambassador visits LafargeHolcim’s Surma Plant

Switzerland's Ambassador to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard recently visited the Surma Plant of LafargeHolcim Bangladesh (LHB) at Chhatak in Sunamganj.

Thomas Baumgartner, counsellor - Head of Political, Economic and Cultural Affairs accompanied her during the visit.

Surma's Chief Corporate Affairs Officer & HR Director Asif Bhuiyan, and Head of Industrial Operations and Plant Manager Harpal Singh welcomed her at the plant, reads a press release.

During the visit, Nathalie was briefed on the manufacturing process, quality control system and innovation facilities of the integrated cement plant.

Later she took a tour to the cement plant, aggregate plant, Geocycle facilities and community development center. She praised the state of the art manufacturing facilities and sustainable community development initiatives of the company at the end of her visit. LafargeHolcim Bangladesh is a joint venture of Holcim based in Switzerland and Cementos Molins based in Spain.