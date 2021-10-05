Swiss Ambassador visits LafargeHolcim’s Surma Plant

Corporates

TBS Report
05 October, 2021, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2021, 04:47 pm

Swiss Ambassador visits LafargeHolcim’s Surma Plant

TBS Report
05 October, 2021, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2021, 04:47 pm
Swiss Ambassador visits LafargeHolcim’s Surma Plant

Switzerland's Ambassador to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard recently visited the Surma Plant of LafargeHolcim Bangladesh (LHB) at Chhatak in Sunamganj. 

Thomas Baumgartner, counsellor - Head of Political, Economic and Cultural Affairs accompanied her during the visit.

Surma's Chief Corporate Affairs Officer & HR Director Asif Bhuiyan, and Head of Industrial Operations and Plant Manager Harpal Singh welcomed her at the plant, reads a press release. 

During the visit, Nathalie was briefed on the manufacturing process, quality control system and innovation facilities of the integrated cement plant. 

Later she took a tour to the cement plant, aggregate plant, Geocycle facilities and community development center. She praised the state of the art manufacturing facilities and sustainable community development initiatives of the company at the end of her visit. LafargeHolcim Bangladesh is a joint venture of Holcim based in Switzerland and Cementos Molins based in Spain.   

LafargeHolcim’s Surma Plant

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

Tyre raring to roll but for lack of policy support

Tyre raring to roll but for lack of policy support

1d | Videos
Story of Sheroo

Story of Sheroo

2d | Videos
Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

2d | Videos
Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

5
TBS Illustration
Food

Barcode: From ashes to Chattogram’s emerging food Mughal

6
Picture: Courtesy
Startups

Go Zayaan receives Tk22 crore foreign investment