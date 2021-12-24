SWID Bangladesh celebrates 44th   founding anniversary

TBS Report
24 December, 2021, 09:25 pm
24 December, 2021, 09:30 pm

The Society for the Welfare of the Intellectually Disabled, Bangladesh (SWID Bangladesh) celebrated its 44th   founding anniversary with various programmes.

The daylong programme was inaugurated with the hoisting of the national flag on the SWID school premises in the capital on Friday.

It also arranged a colorful procession, discussions, and a cultural programme to mark the day.

Addressing the programme, Directorate of Mission Audit, Director General Aminul Islam, said, "With special consideration for children with disabilities, I have established a school for differently–abled children in my native village. Once we started, we found many disabled children and their helpless families around us. " 

He also urged the affluent to stand beside differently-able children around them.

SWID Bangladesh Trust Chairman, Farid Ahmed Bhuiyan, vowed to continue their efforts to stand beside differently–able children in society. "We are making efforts to educate and bring them into mainstream society," he added.  

Selina Akhter, secretary general of the National Forum of Organisations Working with The Disabled, said children with disabilities are no longer a burden on society. They are becoming adept with education, especially technical training.

"They are able to contribute to society if we have a positive attitude towards them," she added.   

SWID Bangladesh Secretary General Mahbubul Munir said there was a time when people would hide their disabled children from society. They had no right to education and were neglected by people. Now things have changed and they have the right to education.

SWID Bangladesh has been working since 1978 to create awareness among people about persons with disabilities and building positive attitudes towards them, she added. 

SWID was formed in December 1977 by some professionals, social workers, and parents of intellectually disabled children, at a time when there were no services for persons with intellectual disabilities.

