Swasti to provide health protection service to 45 underprivileged women

'Swasti', a voluntary organisation working on women's health protection, has taken responsibility for the health protection of 45 women living in a slum in Chattogram city.

As part of the initiative, free sanitary napkins were distributed among women living in Debpahar slums of Chawkbazar in the city. Besides, yard meetings were held to create awareness about reproductive health.

The voluntary organisation has announced to provide sanitary napkins to these 45 women who cannot afford them every month as per their need.

On Friday (16 December) afternoon, a service-awareness program titled 'Victory in Health' was conducted. Leo Club of Chattogram port city was the partner of this event.

Photo: Courtesy

The health awareness meeting organised with the participation of women of different ages was conducted by Dr Khalesa Irin. Participants discussed their general and reproductive health-related issues with doctors and sought advice.

Poet Yusuf Muhammad; Assistant Professor Imran Chowdhury, Chairman of Mass Communication and Journalism Department of Chittagong BGC Trust University; Zulekha Aminur Rahman City Corporation High School teacher Sumon Chakraborty; Yasmin Nahar, President of Voluntary Organization Britto; Leo Club President Leo Khurshid Nahar Tanya; former president Afifa Islam, Leo Md Muntakim Hossain Akif and Talk Bangladesh Program Manager Nazmun Nahar were the guests in the event.

Swasti organiser Rafiu Ahmed said. "It is not possible to solve the issue of health protection through just one event. This is a regular process. We have taken the responsibility of providing sanitary napkins and health protection to these 45 women as per our capacity. Our plan is to extend the network to bring more underprivileged women under this programme for which necessary groundwork is underway."