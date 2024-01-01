Swasti distributes mosquito nets, sanitary napkins in Ctg slums

Swasti, a voluntary organisation dedicated to women's health services, on Sunday (31 December) distributed mosquito nets and sanitary napkins at a slum in Chawkbazar area in Chattogram.

On the last day of the year, anti-dengue and women's reproductive health supplies were distributed to residents in Devpahar slum of the city.

Columnist and researcher Shamsuddin Shishir, along with climate change journalist Samchuddin Illius, graced the event, emphasizing dengue and health awareness among the slum dwellers.

Speakers highlighted the toll of the year-long dengue outbreak on lives and hospitals, urging public awareness and stressing preventive measures such as using mosquito nets and eliminating stagnant water.

With many unable to afford dengue treatment, they called for consistent vigilance and caution.

Later, thirty families in the slum received mosquito nets for each bed as part of the initiative, in collaboration with non-profit organisations Bachar Lorai, Light to Life and Britto, focused on dengue awareness.

Additionally, as part of Swasti's monthly program, approximately 50 women received a month's supply of sanitary napkins, while plastic banks were distributed to instill a savings culture among the slum's youth on New Year's Eve.

The guests celebrated the last day of the year by cutting a cake with the slum children and teenagers.

The event was attended by Swasti organisers Rafiu Ahamed, Jobaer Chowdhury, Nazmun Nahar, Light to Life organiser Anowar Hossain, voluntary Organisation Britto's organiser Sanjida Akhter, National Coordinator of Youth Ending Hunger Bangladesh Arshi Hor and Swasti volunteer Umme Rasheda Tasin, etc