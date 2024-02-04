Surjer Hashi Network's Cancer Walk 2024 unites people nationwide to fight against cervical cancer

UNB
04 February, 2024, 09:15 pm
04 February, 2024, 09:15 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

As a testimony of observing World Cancer Day, Surjer Hashi Network (SHN) has organised rallies in 8 divisional cities of Bangladesh participated by employees of Surjer Hashi Clinics, local communities and representatives from GoB on Sunday.

The initiative has been co-sponsored by Incepta pharmaceuticals Ltd and inspired by Global Health Catalyst (GHC).

Cervical cancer is the second most common cancer of female in Bangladesh. Surjer Hashi Network, which delivers health care services mostly to women and children through its 134 clinics, has been working to fight against this deadly disease by spreading awareness and educating people in remote areas of Bangladesh.

Surjer Hashi has focused on amplifying the urgent need for increased awareness, education, and counselling in the global fight against cancer. The processions have been streamed live on social media, extended the reach of this vital message, transcending geographical boundaries.

