Sura Krishna Chakma becomes Asia’s best boxer winning Intercontinental Championship title

Corporates

Press Release
01 October, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 01 October, 2023, 09:28 pm

He claimed the title by defeating Nepal's Mahendra Bahadur Chand at the Pro-Boxing Championship 2.0 Fight Night held in Dhaka on Saturday.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh's unbeaten professional boxing champion Sura Krishna Chakma wins the Asian Boxing Federation's Super Lightweight Intercontinental Championship belt for the first time.

Sura Krishna Chakma has brought this glorious achievement for Bangladesh for the first time in professional boxing with his indomitable spirit, hard work and determination to move forward. It was a closely-fought eight-round bout from the very beginning right till the end but Sura Krishna managed to continue his unbeaten run and reached the peak of success. This year's championship was organised by the organiser of Bangladesh pro-boxing - Xcel Sports Management and Promotions and Bangladesh Boxing Federation (BBF). Apart from Bangladesh, boxers from Russia, France, Turkey, Nepal and India participated in the championship. 16 contestants participated in 6 different categories.

Regarding this highest achievement for a professional boxer of Bangladesh, Sura said, "It is my dream to become the world champion in boxing for Bangladesh. Becoming the top boxer of Asia from South Asia is only a few steps towards the dream. These victories give me courage and motivation. I am hopeful that I will be able to make Bangladesh's name brighter in the world boxing arena in the future."

Sura Krishna Chakma is the brand endorser of bKash. The song 'Amar Bikash Thekay Ke' composed by bKash symbolises the development of the indomitable spirit of the common people of Bangladesh. Sura Krishna Chakma played the role of the main character in the video of the song.

A student of Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan (BKSP), Sura Krishna Chakma, completed his graduation and post-graduation in Islamic History and Culture from Dhaka University. Born in Rangamati, Sura Krishna Chakma is on a step-by-step journey to success in his boxing career.

