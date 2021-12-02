Supporting women-led enterprises urged

Corporates

TBS Report
02 December, 2021, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2021, 06:36 pm

Related News

Supporting women-led enterprises urged

SME sector contributes 20% to 25% to Bangladesh’s GDP

TBS Report
02 December, 2021, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2021, 06:36 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

As the SME sector are struggling to survive amid the Covid-19 crisis, speakers at a discussion called for supporting the enterprises, particularly women-led ones, for the national interest, says a press release.

They said only 5.59% of the government announced Tk200 billion ($2.3 billion) stimulus package recipients for the small and medium enterprises (SME) sector are women, and they are mostly urban-based.

SME sector contributes 20% to 25% to Bangladesh's GDP. If female entrepreneurs get necessary supports, then the sector's contribution to GDP would increase, they observed.

Addressing a virtual panel discussion titled "Gender inclusion through investing", they insisted on improving women's access to finance and to adopt a gender-lens approach throughout the investment lifecycle, including the origination and selection process.

The virtual event was organised by Biniyog Briddhi on Thursday.

Biniyog Briddhi is a multi-year partnership between the Embassy of Switzerland in Bangladesh, Roots of Impact, LightCastle Partners, and other stakeholders including investors, private sector organisations, incubators, and support organisations for impact enterprises.

The session was moderated by Maxime Cheng, lead of Market and Capacity Building Programme at Roots of Impact.

A panel of investors, entrepreneurs, lawyers and intermediaries joined the discussion to share their unique experiences and perspectives for the audiences to better understand how impact can be amplified to improve gender inclusion through investments.

Sylvana Q Sinha, founder, chair and CEO at Praava Health; Anita Ghazi Rahman, founder and managing partner at The Legal Circle; and Bijon Islam, co-founder and CEO at LightCastle Partners discussed about the potential of gender inclusion through impact investing in Bangladesh.

Sylvana Q Sinha shared her challenges as a founder of a healthcare startup and the role her gender has played in the business. She said, "It is not enough for women founders to just know and have access to the right investment instruments for being successful. It is challenging to raise investments as a female founder and we are raising the topic and talking about it to create a community where women can find more support".

Anita Ghazi Rahman, who is also an angel investor and lawyer, shared the lessons taken from her investments and how others can make a more impact-driven investment regarding gender inclusion.

Bijon Islam focused on the Gender Lens Investing in the context of Bangladesh and said, "Gender is not about just women but to reach to the vulnerable groups who do not get the access to modern instruments. Gender lens investing supports men and women who are in the decision-making role of a company based on the data".

SME / women entrepreneurs / gender inclusion

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladeshi engineer Bashima named in Forbes 30 under 30 list

Bangladeshi engineer Bashima named in Forbes 30 under 30 list

7h | Pursuit
In order to compete with other buses, the drivers drive recklessly, disregarding road safety and, as a result, killing people on the road. Photo: Mumit M

Bus drivers are not the only ones to blame for accidents

5h | Panorama
Mohammad Zia Uddin, head of supply, Reckitt-Benckiser.

Meet a supply chain ‘guru’ who handled a pandemic supply chain crisis and intends to pass on the torch

8h | Panorama
Annapurna Base Camp in Nepal.

Top four trekking destinations in the world

1d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

21h | Videos
Bangladesh's first sky dining

Bangladesh's first sky dining

21h | Videos
Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

22h | Videos
Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

2
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

4
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

5
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

6
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub