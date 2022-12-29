Supply Chain Alumni Society elects supply chain leaders for next 2 years

SAS (Supply Chain Alumni Society) is the first registered supply chain platform for professionals in Bangladesh with more than 250 professionals.

SAS members have elected 18-member executive committee who will lead this society for next two years, reads a press release.

As per the constitution of SAS, election commissioner Mozahar Limon (head of supply chain, Max Group) unveiled the list of elected executive committee members. Newly elected members are committed to work on best practices of supply chain throughout the SAS platform.

Current EC members elected Syed Asgar Ali (CEO, Springfield SA) as president and Iqbal Anwarul Islam (director procurement, RBD Fiber ltd) as general secretary and Mohammed Mostafa Kamal (head of SCM, Japfacomfeed) as treasurer.