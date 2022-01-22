Superbrands Bangladesh holds 3rd Council Meeting 

Superbrands Bangladesh on Saturday held its third Council Meeting-2022-2023 virtually to identify the topmost brands of the country, according to press release issued.

Superbrands are selected through a process conducted by an independent panel of experts from a range of backgrounds, known as the "Brand Council".

This panel is able to bring their knowledge and experience of the local market, within the different categories of industries while selecting the top brands.

The objective of Superbrands Bangladesh is to select brands that have been successful in Bangladesh by virtue of the strong links they have built with their customers.

These brands are considered to have excelled in their particular fields and stand out from the average. Superbrands team will engage with these selective brands to finalise the brands who will be recognised as the Superbrands of Bangladesh.

The panel, through their ratings, chose the top brands of Bangladesh which offer their consumers significant emotional advantages over other brands, which the consumer wants and recognises consciously and sub-consciously.

This year's council comprises Ashraf Bin Taj, managing director of International Distributions Company Bangladesh (PVT.) Limited and president of Marketing Society of Bangladesh; Muhammad Abdul Moyeen, dean at the faculty of business administration of Dhaka University; Syed Ferhat Anwar, professor and immediate past director at the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) of Dhaka University and chief advisor at Bangladesh Brand Forum and second vice president of Asia Marketing Federation; Farzanah Chowdhury, chartered insurer and managing director at Green Delta Insurance Company Limited; Humayun Rashid, managing director and chief executive officer at Energypac Power Generation Limited; Nazia Andaleeb Preema, director and creative editor at Bangladesh Brand Forum, and founder of Bangladesh Creative Forum; Niaz Rahim, group director of Rahimafrooz Bangladesh Ltd; Prof Imran Rahman, vice chancellor of the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh; Professor Mohammad Abdul Momen, director at the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) of the University of Dhaka; Shariful Islam, founder and managing director at Bangladesh Brand Forum; Shehzad Munim, managing director at the British American Tobacco Bangladesh; Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and chief executive officer, Mutual Trust Bank Ltd; Syed Ershad Ahmed, president of American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh and managing director of Expeditors (Bangladesh) Ltd; Reazuddin AL Mamoon, chairman at Epyllion Group; Abdul Matlub Ahmad, chairman at Nitol Niloy Group and president of India Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Bangladesh; Reazul Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of Runner Automobiles Ltd.