Super Refinery Ltd gets land in Bangabandhu Industrial City

TBS Report
13 September, 2021, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2021, 08:48 pm

Super Refinery (Pvt) Ltd has been allotted 10 acres of land in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial City.

The company will invest $18.73 million to set up four factories in the industrial city at Mirsarai upazila in Chattogram, to produce a variety of chemicals. These factories are expected to generate jobs for at least 203 people.

A land lease agreement was signed at the Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (BEZA) office on Monday. BEZA Executive Chairman Shaikh Yusuf Harun presided over the signing ceremony.

In his speech, Shaikh Yusuf Harun said 100 economic zones are being set up across the country as part of planned industrialisation upon the instruction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Among the economic zones, Bangabandhu Industrial City is getting the highest priority.

Shazir Ahmed, deputy managing director of Super Refinery (Pvt) Ltd, said the four factories will produce precipitated silica, LABSA, purified ethyl alcohol, octane, and bottling LPG. These will be used as primary raw materials for making leather products, detergents, and sanitisers.

According to BEZA sources, Bangabandhu Industrial City is being developed on about 30,000 acres of land in Mirsarai and Sitakunda upazilas of Chattogram, and Sonagazi upazila of Feni. BEZA hopes employment opportunities will be created for 1.5 million people at this industrial city. In the meantime, more than $23 billion in investments has been confirmed at the industrial city.

In coordination with various government agencies, a 10km long road, Sheikh Hasina Sarani, has been made, connecting Bangabandhu Industrial City with the Dhaka-Chattogram highway. Moreover, an 18km long super dike has been made along the Bay of Bengal. Gas connections and a power supply network have also been established. Furthermore, construction of an artificial reservoir named 'Sheikh Hasina Sarobar' on 212 acres of land is nearing completion.

Ali Ahsan, executive member of BEZA, and Shazir Ahmed of Super Refinery Ltd signed the agreement on behalf their respective organisations.

