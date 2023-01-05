Super discounts on beef meat, eggs at Shwapno outlets in Dhaka, Cumilla

05 January, 2023, 01:55 pm
Super discounts on beef meat, eggs at Shwapno outlets in Dhaka, Cumilla

Country's leading retail chain brand Shwapno is offering incredible discounts on daily essentials including beef meat and eggs.

Beef meat will be available at Tk640/kg (current market price Tk700) in the market) and loose eggs at Tk105 (current market price Tk115) per dozen at all Shwapno's outlets in Dhaka and Cumilla. 

An announcement was made in this regard on Thursday, reads a press release.

Besides, salt, flour, miniket rice, olive oil and many other products have also been discounted for the month of January. 

For the convenience of general customers, each customer can buy 5kg of beef meat and one dozen loose eggs, added the release.

