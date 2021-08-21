Super Board’s new addition PVC Sheet

Corporates

TBS Report
21 August, 2021, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2021, 01:09 pm

The Particle Board Brand Super Board, the only super brand award receiver in Bangladesh, recently introduced a new product P.V.C Sheet

Super Board PVC launching; Photo: courtesy
The Particle Board Brand Super Board, the only super brand award receiver in Bangladesh, recently introduced a new product P.V.C Sheet. The new product launching ceremony took place at the head office of T.K. Group

In this unveiling ceremony, the Group Director of T.K. Group Mohammad Mostafa Haider was present as the Chief Guest. Director (Production and Technical) Khorshed Alam, Director (Marketing) Mohammad Mofassel Haque, Director (Finance and Operations) Shafiul Athar Taslim, Super Board Head of Business Nurun Nabi and other high officials and employees of different units were also present.

On this occasion, Group Director Mostafa Haider encouraged all the salesmen to work with honesty and integrity and take vigorous steps to promote and merchandise this new product so they can avail the top position in the market. He further stated, T.K. group always promotes new and quality products for their consumer with the consideration of their demand in a regular manner. Super Board PVC Sheet started its journey to continue that same progress by maintaining the brand's dedication to innovation. He also expressed that this product will be able to serve up to its mark and will be able to gain the confidence of the consumer.

