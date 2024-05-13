Sunsilk Sparkle

Sunsilk is the most loved hair care brand in Bangladesh. Sunsilk has been the most reliable option for women's hair care routine since 1982, habituating Bangladeshi women to using shampoo. Since its inception, Sunsilk has embraced the longing of Bangladeshi women's desire to have shiny black hair, while continuously transforming itself. 

To cater to the evolving demands of Bangladeshi consumers, Sunsilk has relaunched itself with a superior product and more premium pack. This product is committed to be the Number 1 choice for stunning black shine. Sunsilk has also launched a new TVC to spread the new news of superiority, reads a press release. 

The new product is available nationwide for consumers to experience.
 

