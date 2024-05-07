Sunshine Bricks awarded 'Green Champion' for contribution in keeping ecological balance

Corporates

Press Release
07 May, 2024, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2024, 08:48 pm

Sunshine Bricks awarded 'Green Champion' for contribution in keeping ecological balance

Press Release
07 May, 2024, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2024, 08:48 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Sunshine Bricks Limited, the latest addition to Mirpur Ceramics and Khadim Ceramics, located in Habiganj, received the award as a "Green Champion" for manufacturing construction materials with the successful implementation of energy-efficient Tunnel Kiln Technology. 

Global Climate Partnership Fund (GCPF) and Mutual Trust Bank (MTB) awarded Sunshine Bricks Limited as a "Green Champion" at the event "Fostering Climate Finance Partnership in Bangladesh" held at Renaissance Dhaka Hotel, Gulshan on 25 April.

It was received by the Chairman of the group Mr. Asif Ariff Tabani, Vice-Chairman Mr. Sakif Ariff Tabani, and Director Ms. Ayesha Sanaa Asif Tabani.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The factory produces ceramic bricks and blocks with innovative designs, seen first time in Bangladesh, by natural gas, rather than black coal, like the other factories, with low fuel consumption in European automated technology. Not only this, the factory does not use topsoil for production, it only mines from selected clay mines and takes clay only up to eighty to one hundred feet depth.  

Due to the tunnel Kiln technology used in the factory, at least 20% less fuel is consumed than other kilns in the country. At the same time, the heat produced in the factory is relayed through ducts for being used to dry the raw ceramic bricks and blocks again. The factory supports the effort of the government to make the construction materials' production more eco-friendly. 

Switzerland-based organisation GCPF has been promoting environmental balance through low fuel consumption and technological excellence. That is why they are encouraging the new factories of Bangladesh to be environmentally friendly by awarding them with the name "Green Champion". As a result, Sunshine Bricks Limited received this award for the first time as an environmentally friendly green ceramic construction material manufacturer in Bangladesh.

Sunshine Bricks

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

6h | Habitat
In the last few decades, the haphazard construction of concrete buildings has destroyed the skyline of Dhaka. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How energy efficient are Dhaka’s buildings?

7h | Habitat
Four models of the Mercedes EQ series- EQS 450+ sedan, he EQE 450 4MATIC SUV, The EQE 350+ SUV and the EQE 53 AMG 4MATIC SUV- were unveiled during the event. Photo: Arfin Kazi

From Classic Elegance to Modern Marvels: Inside 'The Benz Experience'

11h | Wheels
In Apon Ahsan&#039;s opinion, our jingle industry is as strong as before. However, there&#039;s a lack of creative freedom. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

What happened to those catchy jingles of the yesteryears?

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why mosquito larvae-destroying insecticides are more effective?

Why mosquito larvae-destroying insecticides are more effective?

1h | Videos
The US has blocked a shipment of US arms aid to Israel

The US has blocked a shipment of US arms aid to Israel

Now | Videos
How AC market flourished in Bangladesh

How AC market flourished in Bangladesh

2h | Videos
Hamas has agreed to a ceasefire brokered by Qatar and Egypt

Hamas has agreed to a ceasefire brokered by Qatar and Egypt

3h | Videos