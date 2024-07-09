Sunnydale secures runner-up position at int'l youth handball tournament

Corporates

TBS Report
09 July, 2024, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2024, 01:44 pm

Sunnydale secures runner-up position at int'l youth handball tournament

TBS Report
09 July, 2024, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2024, 01:44 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Sunnydale School's under-10 (U-10) boys handball team has secured the runner-up position at the 2024 Partille Cup, the world's largest international youth handball tournament.

The team triumphed over Istanbul Fide College from Turkey with an 11-5 victory in the round of 16, narrowly defeated New Giza Handball Academy from Egypt 8-7 in the quarter-final, and overcame Sweden's Lugi HF 2 with a 7-4 win in the semi-final, reads a press release. 

In the finals, Sunnydale lost 13-5 to Germany's SG Wehrheim/Obernhain. A total of 20 teams from seven countries participated in the U-10 category of the tournament.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Besides the U-10 boys team, Sunnydale School also fielded three other teams – U-10 girls, U-14 girls, and U-14 boys – in the tournament.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

"We have been participating in this tournament since 2017. This time, four teams from Sunnydale School competed – two in the U-14 category and two in the U-10 category. Unfortunately, both U-14 teams were eliminated in the group stages. However, the U-10 girls' team made it to the quarter-finals and lost by a narrow margin. The U-10 boys' team reached the finals and secured the runner-up position," said Md Mizanul Islam, director of Athletics at Sunnydale School.

"This is a competition of great pedigree and prestige. The tournament saw players from all over the world sharing the stage with their fellow athletes, making it a worthwhile experience for our players," he added.
"We have already been invited by an American representative to play in a tournament in California next year, and we hope to participate," Mizan said.

Sunnydale School

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

How Facebook-based citizen journalism influences national issues

How Facebook-based citizen journalism influences national issues

4h | Panorama
Poster of the documentery &quot;Downfall: The Case Against Boeing&quot; (2022) aired on Netflix. Photos: Courtesy of Netflix

Capitalising safety: The fall of Boeing

20h | Features
In 2022, sculptor Tejosh Halder has set up his studio in Hazaribagh. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Once a tannery hub, Hazaribagh is becoming Dhaka's new art neighbourhood

1d | Panorama
Photos: Courtesy

5 small accessories that go a long way during trips

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh Embassy in Dubai will ensure financial support for those who died in Dubai

Bangladesh Embassy in Dubai will ensure financial support for those who died in Dubai

53m | Videos
The agitators want to reform the quota system in all government jobs

The agitators want to reform the quota system in all government jobs

16h | Videos
Real Madrid's alleged referee assistance is baseless

Real Madrid's alleged referee assistance is baseless

15h | Videos
Starting from zero, Arif of Barisal is now hero

Starting from zero, Arif of Barisal is now hero

5h | Videos