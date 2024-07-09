Sunnydale secures runner-up position at int'l youth handball tournament

Sunnydale School's under-10 (U-10) boys handball team has secured the runner-up position at the 2024 Partille Cup, the world's largest international youth handball tournament.

The team triumphed over Istanbul Fide College from Turkey with an 11-5 victory in the round of 16, narrowly defeated New Giza Handball Academy from Egypt 8-7 in the quarter-final, and overcame Sweden's Lugi HF 2 with a 7-4 win in the semi-final, reads a press release.

In the finals, Sunnydale lost 13-5 to Germany's SG Wehrheim/Obernhain. A total of 20 teams from seven countries participated in the U-10 category of the tournament.

Besides the U-10 boys team, Sunnydale School also fielded three other teams – U-10 girls, U-14 girls, and U-14 boys – in the tournament.

"We have been participating in this tournament since 2017. This time, four teams from Sunnydale School competed – two in the U-14 category and two in the U-10 category. Unfortunately, both U-14 teams were eliminated in the group stages. However, the U-10 girls' team made it to the quarter-finals and lost by a narrow margin. The U-10 boys' team reached the finals and secured the runner-up position," said Md Mizanul Islam, director of Athletics at Sunnydale School.

"This is a competition of great pedigree and prestige. The tournament saw players from all over the world sharing the stage with their fellow athletes, making it a worthwhile experience for our players," he added.

"We have already been invited by an American representative to play in a tournament in California next year, and we hope to participate," Mizan said.