The Sundora black Friday sale is now underway

Corporates

16 November, 2023, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2023, 04:19 pm

Sundora kicks off its Black Friday Sale with the largest discounts ever! 

Customers can get up to 70% off on perfumes, skincare, makeup, and candles at Sundora Beauty stores. Enjoy up to 50% off on toys and crafts at Sundora Kids. The sale, marking the start of the festive season, lasts until 25 November.  

Sundora is the official retailer of over 120 popular international brands across beauty, kids, and home categories with stores located in Banani, Gulshan, and Dhanmondi, and online at sundora.com.bd.  

